National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Grid by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,114 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 61,077 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.87) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

