National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 7,080 shares.The stock last traded at $235.62 and had previously closed at $232.02.
NWLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $869.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.21.
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
