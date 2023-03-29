National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 7,080 shares.The stock last traded at $235.62 and had previously closed at $232.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Featured Stories

