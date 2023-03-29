Navdeep Gupta Sells 19,203 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

