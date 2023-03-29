Neil Gagnon Buys 2,372 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,213.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon purchased 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon purchased 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon acquired 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25.

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon bought 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 107,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

See Also

