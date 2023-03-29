NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Up 5%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 212,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,069,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading

