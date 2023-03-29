Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.56. 464,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 779,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netlist in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $836.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

