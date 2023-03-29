Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 1,680,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,045,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

