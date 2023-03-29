NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 4.6% Higher

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.36. 2,863,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 28,024,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NU Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,729,000 after buying an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

