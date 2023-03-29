NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NutraLife BioSciences Stock Performance

NutraLife BioSciences stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. NutraLife BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

About NutraLife BioSciences



NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

Featured Stories

