Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

