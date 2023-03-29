Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 4.3 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.37.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.