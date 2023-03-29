ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 3.3%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 1,534,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,334,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

ON Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

About ON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in ON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

