Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mar 29th, 2023

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

MXCHY stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Orbia Advance from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Featured Stories

