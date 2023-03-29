Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
MXCHY stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Orbia Advance from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
About Orbia Advance
Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.