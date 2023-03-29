Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $15.01

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $14.70. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 148,511 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

