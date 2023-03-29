Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 597,239 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.5 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.