Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 79 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.