Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 468.7% from the February 28th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pervasip Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PVSP opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Pervasip has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

