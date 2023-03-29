Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 468.7% from the February 28th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pervasip Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PVSP opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Pervasip has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Pervasip
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pervasip (PVSP)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.