Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 17.6%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.32. 139,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the average session volume of 20,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHAR. TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Pharming Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

