Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.90. 3,903,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,495,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.