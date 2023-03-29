Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 46,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 163,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Prime Medicine Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
See Also
