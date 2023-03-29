Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 46,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 163,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $44,194,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,471,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $11,148,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $9,290,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $9,037,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

