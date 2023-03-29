Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 6.3% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. 46,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 163,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
