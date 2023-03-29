Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

