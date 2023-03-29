Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.