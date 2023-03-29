Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $737,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

