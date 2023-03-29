Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 12,991 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $621,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,604,000.

SUSA opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $99.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

