Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,787 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $750,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $270.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.21.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

