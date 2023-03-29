Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 25,938 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $751,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.53, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

