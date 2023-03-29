Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $698,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $314.80 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.27 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.60.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.