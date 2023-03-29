Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

CALM stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

