Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $640,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,980,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $189.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.