Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,624,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,786 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $746,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

