Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $700,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.