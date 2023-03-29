Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,875 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $629,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.