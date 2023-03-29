Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 904 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $699,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

