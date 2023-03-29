Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

