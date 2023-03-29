Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $759,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 517,988 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

