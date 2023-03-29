Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $647,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AWK opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average of $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

