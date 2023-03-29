Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $614,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

