Private Advisor Group LLC Has $626.37 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $626,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

