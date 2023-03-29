Private Advisor Group LLC Has $637.50 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $637,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

