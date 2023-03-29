Private Advisor Group LLC Has $643.84 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $643,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 64,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

BOE stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

