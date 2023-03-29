Private Advisor Group LLC Has $654.14 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $654,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

