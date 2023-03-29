Private Advisor Group LLC Has $670.94 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $670,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.
NYSE ROP opened at $432.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $429.37 and its 200-day moving average is $417.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
