Private Advisor Group LLC Has $697.16 Million Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $697,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 91,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

