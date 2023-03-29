Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $681,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter.

GNMA stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

