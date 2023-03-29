Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $649.77 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 178,859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTM opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $898.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

