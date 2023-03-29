Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $616,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.26) to GBX 6,200 ($76.18) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

