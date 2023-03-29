Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $792,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $277.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.