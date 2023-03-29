Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $775,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chubb Price Performance
NYSE CB opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.29.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Featured Stories
