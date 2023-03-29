Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $639,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after acquiring an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.